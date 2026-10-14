'Dande ka jawab': Rahul Gandhi uses a flute in response to Delhi Police clampdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday held a press conference to counter what he described as authorities' “danda" (stick) treatment to the growing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at a press conference on Wednesday

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Gandhi introduced a flute artist - Samar - who played 'Vaishnav kan to tene kahiye' song on the instrument in a symbolic answer to ‘danda’.

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"Dande ka jawab dande se [A stick counter to sticks]," Rahul Gandhi said.

The flute artist, who identified himself as Samar, said he was detained on October 5, beaten up by police personnel were in civil clothing.

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{{^usCountry}} “I was detained on Oct 11, but Bajrang Dal and RSS goons made them detain us. I have their video threatening peaceful protesters with sticks and stones. These goons went and told the police, who detained us. Phones were snatched and formatted. At least 15 females were there. July 20 also one RAF personnel hit me with a stick,” Samar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was detained on Oct 11, but Bajrang Dal and RSS goons made them detain us. I have their video threatening peaceful protesters with sticks and stones. These goons went and told the police, who detained us. Phones were snatched and formatted. At least 15 females were there. July 20 also one RAF personnel hit me with a stick,” Samar said. {{/usCountry}}

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Rahul Gandhi introduced another person — an NSUI functionary — who he described as a “sherni” (tigress), saying she was beaten and still wasn't deterred.

The female NSUI functionary alleged they had been “beaten” during detention. Sje accused a woman constable — Chanchal Yadav — of “dragging” her when taking her to the Connaught Place Police Station.

“They took us to the police station and in room 107, there were women officers in civilian clothing. I was beaten in the room and my legs have turned blue,” the NSUI protester alleged.

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