Rahul Gandhi joins TN’s ‘Village Cooking Channel’ for mushroom biryani; social media’s new favourite

Rahul Gandhi who was in Tamil Nadu last week joined an outdoor cooking session with a local Youtube channel 'Village Cooking Channel' which uploaded the show on Friday evening and has been going viral since.

Gandhi joins the cooks who are making mushroom biryani and he mixes the raita saying the names of the ingredients out loud in Tamil, similar to the way the main chef does in the videos.

While mixing the ingredients Gandhi also tells Karur district Congress MP Jothimani who accompanied him that he cooks ‘quite a lot’.

The channel which started two years ago has more than seven million subscribers with all-male group, cooks traditional south Indian recipes. Their video is uploaded with a caption, ‘Big moment’....’Rahul Gandhi joined our cooking and he encouraged us a lot,’ is trending on the top spot Youtube in the southern state.

After the meal was ready, Gandhi sat on the rustic ground with the group along with Jothimani and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa to eat on a plantain leaf. The cooking channel members said that their ambition was to cook abroad in various countries and Gandhi assured to help them through one of his friends in Chicago, USA. “We will tell Sam Pitroda and they can come to Chicago and cook something,” says Gandhi and recommended that they also cook in other states across India.

Gandhi was on a three-day tour to Tamil Nadu’s districts of Coimbatore, Karur, Erode and Tirupur from January 23- 25 launching the party’s campaign for the assembly elections in April-May. It was his second visit in a month after he had previously flown to Madurai to witness jallikattu during the Pongal festival. Congress is in alliance with the principal opposition, the DMK in the state.