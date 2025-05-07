Rahul Gandhi, Kharge back Operation Sindoor: ‘Gave befitting reply’

Congress MP and leader of opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, on behalf of his party, extended “complete support, best wishes and good luck” to the Indian forces after the military strikes at terror targets in Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’ that took place in the early hours of Wednesday. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during the CWC meeting. (HT file photo)

The statement came after a Congress meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge also echoed the same and said, “We are proud of our security forces that carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ and gave befitting reply” to Pakistan in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also confirmed that Congress got a call and has been invited to an all-party meeting scheduled on Thursday, which Mallikarjun Kharge said will be attended by the party.

"We are attending it. Rahul ji has clearly said that, we are attending it… This is a matter of the country. We have been saying from the beginning, we have to be united. Let them call any meeting in the interest of the nation, our people will attend it and present their views," Kharge said after the Congress meeting.

In the operation named ‘Sindoor’, Indian armed forces conducted strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday, India's Ministry of Defence said, even as Pakistan said that it would respond at a time and place of its choosing.

Shortly after Defence ministry's confirmation that reports of explosions in Pakistan and PoK were a result of Indian military action under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army said in a post on X “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

Operation Sindoor

Addressing a press briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ later on Wednesday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed.

“Over the last 3 decades, Pakistan has systematically built a terror infrastructure. It is a complex web of recruitment and indoctrination centers, training areas for initial and refresher courses, and launchpads for handler. These camps are located in both, Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) areas,” they said.

Indian military carried out a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" strike to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan to "deter and to pre-empt" any further terrorist strikes, foreign secretary Vikram Misri, who was present at the press briefing, said after India retaliated the Pahalgam attack.