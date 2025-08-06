Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
Rahul Gandhi on Trump tariff threats: ‘Modi’s hands are tied'

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 06, 2025 11:36 am IST

Congress leader says PM Modi unable to stand up to US President Donald Trump because of US investigation into the Adani group

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to retort to President Donald Trump even after the latter repeatedly threatens India with high tariffs on trade.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament complex in New Delhi.(ANI)
The Congress MP said “Modi's hands are tied”, because of a US investigation into the Adani group.

His post on X said: “India, please understand: The reason PM Modi cannot stand up to President Trump despite his repeated threats is the ongoing US investigation into Adani.”

Also read | ‘Never said a percentage’: Trump on tariffs over buying from Russia after India's response to ‘penalty’ threat

Having already announced a high rate of 25% on Indian imports into the US, Trump later said he woukd "substantially raise" the tariff rates because India buys oil from Russia despite the war in Ukraine.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

India has argued for its right to an energy policy based on national interest, and guided by market dynamics.

"We look at what is available in the market and the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specifics," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week.

Rahul Gandhi on Trump tariff threats: 'Modi's hands are tied'
