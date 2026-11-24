Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has alleged that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's security was removed “so that he could be killed.” His allegation revived Congress's long-standing accusation that the then-VP Singh government had removed Rajiv Gandhi's security on purpose.
Rahul made the remarks in a video interaction with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and sister, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. They were discussing Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging.
In the video shared on X, Sonia Gandhi mentioned how Rahul Gandhi had joined his father, Rajiv Gandhi, on his trip to Bihar in 1991, where stones were pelted at the former PM, and slogans against him were shouted by the crowd.
Sonia Gandhi recalled, "And when he (Rahul Gandhi) came home, he told me, Mama, if we don't do something about Papa's security, I know I'm going to come back for his funeral very soon."
Rahul Gandhi said the Bihar trip was the final straw for him. "And my position on it was very clear. Papa's security was removed so that he got killed."
The LoP alleged that the removal of the former PM's security was "not just an accident."{{/usCountry}}
The LoP alleged that the removal of the former PM's security was "not just an accident."{{/usCountry}}
"It was done on purpose so that he got killed. And the atmosphere was created for him to get killed. It was obvious what was going on," he added.
Rahul Gandhi said he also had an argument with his father about his security.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi also recalled how after former PM Indira Gandhi's assassination, Sonia Gandhi had become "paranoid" about Rajiv's security.
"I remember you going around and checking the barbed wire. And if a guard was sleeping, you'd say he's sleeping," she said.The Congress's version of the withdrawal of Rajiv Gandhi's security has been a matter of dispute. The special protection group (SPG) was set up in 1985 after the assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi.
Parliament passed the SPG Act in 1988, dedicating the group to protecting the prime minister. At the time, the Act did not include former prime ministers. And when VP Singh came to power in 1989, his government withdrew SPG protection given to his predecessor Rajiv Gandhi.
After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the VP Singh government was criticised for its decision of revoking the former PM's security. Subsequently, the SPG Act was amended to offer SPG protection to all former prime ministers and their families for at least 10 years.
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