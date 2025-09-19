New Delhi, The Railway Board has issued an advisory to all its zones regarding the Supreme Court's stay on a Calcutta High Court order granting chief loco inspectors the benefit of a 55 per cent pay element for retirement benefit calculations. Railway Board alerts zones about SC stay on chief loco inspectors' retirement benefit

In a letter dated September 16, the board said this is the first case in which the apex court has granted such an order. The Calcutta High Court delivered its judgement on March 18, 2025.

The issue pertains to the demands of CLIs, who perform training and monitoring of the running crew, to be equated with running staff like loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, for pay element benefits.

"Zonal Railways are directed to actively rely on this order while contesting similar claims relating to extension of 55 per cent pay element to CLIs in pending before CATs/High Courts," the board's letter said.

"The stand of the Ministry of Railways must be defended vigorously and the cited judgments may also be referred to both in counter-affidavits and during oral arguments," it added.

According to railway norms, the running crew gets a 55 per cent pay element, as part of their salary, for several allowances as compensation for strenuous and harsh working conditions.

Senior loco pilots are promoted to become CLIs to perform supervisory roles.

The Railway Board said that the Supreme Court has taken note of the fact that there exists a clear distinction between running staff and static staff, and only those employees directly involved in the movement of trains are entitled to running allowance.

"Equating running staff with static staff for allowances or pay element benefits is inequitable and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India," the board's letter said, referring to the SC order.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.