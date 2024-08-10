Rain alerts: IMD's ‘orange’, flash flood warnings for Himachal Pradesh, other states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Himachal Pradesh and other states as heavy rain continued northern India through the first two weeks of August. Earlier this week, the IMD predicted that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall would continue in parts of Himachal Pradesh till August 12. Rain wreaked havoc in Himachal in the first week of August. (FIle)(HT_PRINT)

The weather agency issued the orange alert owing to heavy downpour in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

In its forecast, the IMD said heavy isolated rainfall will continue to lash Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Rajasthan till August 12, while moderate rainfall is expected to lash Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh on August 10.

The weather agency said heavy to extremely heavy rain will continue in Himachal Pradesh till Saturday, along with lightening and thunderstorms. An orange alert will remain in place in the state till August 12, and a yellow warning has been issued till August 15.

The IMD also alerted of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in isolated areas of Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kullu districts through Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

The agency further sounded a warning of potential landslides in some regions, along with possible damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures, and kutcha houses due to waterlogging and strong winds in low lying areas in the state.

Earlier, on August 7, the IMD reported significant rainfall across the state, with Joginder Nagar in Mandi district experiencing the highest at 110 MM in 24 hours. The incessant downpour has affected daily life, making it challenging for residents and visitors alike. The cloudburst and flash floods that occurred on August 1 have affected the districts of Kullu, Mandi and Shimla.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in Delhi for the next two days, with a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in the national capital till August 11. The weather office forecasted cloudy skies and moderate rains in Delhi NCR for Saturday, reported PTI.

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi and NCR on Friday, leading to heavy waterlogging and traffic congestion in the evening. The Met office issued an 'orange' warning to "be prepared" after earlier putting the city in the 'green' zone for no warning or alert.