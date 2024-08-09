Weather updates: Rain lashes parts of Delhi, more showers likely; IMD issues ‘orange alert’ for Himachal

Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more showers later in the night. Central, southern, and some northern areas of Delhi experienced rainfall in the evening. Rain visuals from Kartavyapath in the national capital on Friday.(HT Photo/Raj K Raj)

The IMD's forecast indicated that moderate to heavy rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, was likely to affect areas such as Preet Vihar, ITO, Akshardham, and other isolated spots in the city over the next few hours.

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi predicts light to moderate rain, accompanied by thundershowers, and generally cloudy skies until August 11.

Himachal Pradesh

The regional meteorological centre in Shimla has issued an 'orange' warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, at isolated locations in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and a ‘yellow’ warning for heavy rain until August 15.

The centre also alerted of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in isolated areas of Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kullu districts through Saturday, according to PTI.

Additionally, the weather department warned of potential landslides and flash floods in some regions, along with possible damage to plantations, crops, vulnerable structures, and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Rajasthan

Dausa and Bharatpur districts in Rajasthan experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, news agency PTI reported citing the regional meteorological centre in Jaipur. Mahua in Dausa received the highest rainfall, measuring 195 mm, followed by 160 mm in Nadbai (Bharatpur), 123 mm in Baijpura, and 113 mm in Bayana.

Jaipur's Virat Nagar saw 114 mm of rain during this time, while Thanagazi and Mundawar in Alwar registered 106 mm and 63 mm, respectively. The weather office indicated that thunderstorms and rain will likely persist in many parts of eastern Rajasthan over the next five to seven days. Additionally, rainfall activity is expected to intensify in certain areas of the Jodhpur division during August 9-10.

IMD's rain prediction

- Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh until August 15; over Punjab on August 10; in Haryana and Chandigarh until August 12; in West Uttar Pradesh until August 13; and in Jammu and Kashmir on August 10, 11, 14, and 15.

- Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and the Gujarat Region on August 10.

- Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and Bihar until August 15; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim until August 11; and in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal on August 10 and between August 13 and 15.