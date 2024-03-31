 Rain, storm affects Guwahati airport; portion of ceiling collapses, flights diverted | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Rain, storm affects Guwahati airport; portion of ceiling collapses, flights diverted

ByUtpal Parashar
Mar 31, 2024 08:51 PM IST

Videos of the downpour at the airport circulating on social media showed a portion of the ceiling collapsing

Guwahati: A sudden storm followed by heavy rainfall affected operations at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Sunday evening, leading to a portion of a false ceiling collapsing, an airport official said, adding no injuries have been reported.

A portion of false ceiling collapsed at the Guwahati international airport on Sunday due to heavy rain (Twitter/video screengrab)
Several flights were also diverted due to bad weather, the official said. The airport is managed and controlled by the Adani Group.

“Roof outlets in the airport got heavily overflowed due to rain and water instilled inside the terminal building. Outside the terminal building, a small portion of the false ceiling in the forecourt area collapsed due to the pressure of water and wind. There is no injury or damage,” said Utpal Baruah, chief airport officer.

He said that due to heavy downpours and wind, flight operations were affected and an approach road to the facility was blocked for around 30 minutes due to uprooting of trees.

Videos of the downpour at the airport circulating on social media showed a portion of the ceiling collapsing. Other videos showed airport employees trying to remove the excess water from inside the building.

Operations at the airport remained suspended for around 45 minutes, and six flights – operated by Indigo, Air India and Air India Express – got diverted to Agartala and Kolkata due to adverse weather conditions, Baruah said.

“Operations have resumed, and all the six flights which were diverted have reached Guwahati,” he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

