Rain, thunder, gusty winds force diversion of flights from Delhi to Jaipur

Rain, thunder, and gusty winds forced the diversion of at least three flights from Delhi to Jaipur from 10 am and 10:15 am on Monday. Some flights were also delayed. “The diversions occurred on account of bad weather, notably rain, thunder, and gusty winds,” said an airport official. The IMD said light to moderate rainfall was recorded across Delhi. (PTI)

The rain led to water logging and subsequent traffic snarls. The Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories for water logging on Rohtak Road and Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg among other spots in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate rainfall was recorded across Delhi and the National Capital Region as thunderclouds passed over the region. Palam recorded 31.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 11:30 am, Ridge 37.2 mm, and Pusa 35 mm. Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, received only 2.7 mm of rainfall during this period.

“Parts of Delhi received light to moderate rainfall after 9:30 am, with rain recorded until 11:30 am. The day should be sunny again, with humidity staying high,” said an IMD official.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 29°C, two degrees above normal. The maximum was forecast to settle around 34°C.