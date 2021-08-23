Home / India News / Rainfall over NW India likely to reduce from today
A man rides amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on August 20. (File photo)
A man rides amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on August 20. (File photo)
india news

Rainfall over NW India likely to reduce from today

Widespread rainfall however is likely over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh till August 26. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in these areas during the period
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 09:18 AM IST

Rainfall over northwest India is likely to reduce from today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). This is mainly because the western end of the monsoon trough will start shifting northwards to the Himalayan foothills from today.

The western end of the monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position and the eastern end is lying to the north of its normal position. The western end is very likely to shift gradually northwards from today. A cyclonic circulation is lying over northeast Rajasthan.

Also Read | Light rain likely in Delhi on Monday and next couple of days, says IMD

A trough is running from northeast Rajasthan to Telangana across West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Due to these meteorological conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is likely over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar from August 24. Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar till August 24 and increase in intensity thereafter. Current rainfall activity over plains of northwest India is likely to reduce significantly from today.

Widespread rainfall however is likely over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh till August 26. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in these areas during the period.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.