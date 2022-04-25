India's flagship foreign policy conference to be inaugurated by PM Modi today

India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics - Raisina Dialogue - will kick off on Monday in Delhi. The seventh edition of the conference - which was launched in 2016 - will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Union Commission president Ursula von der Leyen as the chief guest.

This will be the second crucial meeting the prime minister will have with a world leader within a week in the national capital. Last week, PM Modi met the United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson as the two leaders discussed a host of issues, including bilateral ties, the Ukraine war, climate change among others.

India’s flagship conference on geopolitics & geoeconomics, it is jointly organised by @orfonline & @MEAIndia every year since 2016. #Raisina2022, from Apr 25-27, will have over 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from more than 90 countries & multilateral organisations. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 24, 2022

In a tweet on Sunday, the EU commission chief emphasised on the importance of working with India on climate change. "Europe is on the path to climate neutrality with #EUGreenDeal. But Europe alone won’t save our planet. It’s a global effort, and we need to work with India. And we count on you, the young people, to keep fighting for the climate. (sic)," she posted, along with a video of interaction with climate activists.

The Raisina Dialogue will be held over three days between Monday and Wednesday. The theme for the 2022 Edition is "Terra Nova: Impassioned, Impatient, and Imperilled”, according to a statement by the ministry of external affairs.

"Over the course of three days, the Dialogue, will have panel discussions and conversations across multiple formats on six thematic pillars - (i) Rethinking Democracy: Trade, Tech and Ideology; (ii) End of Multilateralism: A Networked Global Order?; (iii) Water Caucuses: Turbulent Tides in the Indo-Pacific; (iv) Communities Inc.: First Responders to Health, Development, and Planet; (v) Achieving Green Transitions: Common Imperative, Diverging Realities; and (vi) Samson vs Goliath: The Persistent and Relentless Tech Wars, (sic)" the official statement read.

Last year, the conference was held in a virtual format due to Covid. This year, however, it’s being held in-person.

