Rajasthan: 27 held, 2 minors detained for attacking police in Bharatpur

Bharatpur: At least 27 people were arrested and two minors were detained on Wednesday for attacking police personnel and damaging vehicles in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, police said. Police later identified and arrested 27 individuals involved in the violence, and detained two minors. Two women were arrested earlier in connection with the incident. (Representative photo)

According to police officers, the clash began in Seupura village as a dispute between two groups, allegedly over a land issue.

The situation escalated on Monday when around 200 people blocked the Bharatpur-Karauli state highway near Bayana town, causing a traffic jam that stretched nearly two kilometres.

When police arrived to disperse the crowd, the protesters refused to cooperate and allegedly began pelting stones, injuring officers and damaging two police vehicles.

“After a land dispute in the village, around 200 people gathered at Bhim Nagar Tiraha in Bayana town. They blocked the state highway and attacked police personnel, damaging vehicles when officials tried to reason with them,” Bharatpur superintendent of police (SP) Digant Anand said.

“. The arrested accused were presented before the court by the police where the court sent them for judicial custody till November 4. They were booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Anand added.