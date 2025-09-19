Jaipur, Rajasthan Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday approved several decisions including the establishment of Maharana Pratap Sports University in Jaipur and the amendments to pension rules benefiting parents and differently-abled children of government employees who died. Rajasthan Cabinet chaired by CM approves several key decisions

The cabined also approved the revision of Non-Residential Indian quota fees in RajMES medical colleges.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa said that the cabinet approved the draft of the Maharana Pratap Sports University, Jaipur Bill-2025, which will be introduced in the upcoming session of the state assembly.

"The university aims to develop world-class sporting talent by providing scientific training, advanced infrastructure, and specialised coaching," he told mediapersons after the meeting.

He said the institution will focus on sports science, technology and performance analytics and will serve as a Centre of Excellence under the National Education Policy.

"The university equipped with state-of-the-art sports infrastructure will host a high-performance training centre to groom athletes to international standards," he said.

The deputy chief minister informed that the cabinet approved a revision of the NRI quota fees in medical colleges under the Rajasthan Medical Education Society , reducing them to a more reasonable level.

The annual fee for NRI seats has been fixed at 2.5 times the management quota fee, bringing it down to approximately ₹23.93 lakh from the earlier ₹31 lakh, he said.

RajMES colleges currently have a 50 per cent government quota, 35 per cent management quota, and 15 per cent NRI quota.

The cabinet also approved allotment of land for solar power projects with a total capacity of 5,200 MW.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the move will help boost renewable energy production and create employment opportunities at the local level.

Amendments to the Rajasthan Civil Services Rules, 1996 were approved in the meeting.

