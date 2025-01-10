Rajasthan high court expresses concern over online e-cigarette sale

The Rajasthan high court has expressed serious concern over the sale of e-cigarettes on online platforms and directed the authorities to file an affidavit on steps taken to curb it. The central government told the court the responsibility for implementing the ban lies with the state governments. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Uma Shanker Vyas issued the direction on Thursday while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL). It cited the petition and said it is clear that there is a menace of online platform sale of e-cigarettes.

The bench said the enforcement mechanisms appeared inadequate and lacked tangible results despite existing laws prohibiting the sale of e-cigarettes.

The central government told the court the responsibility for implementing the ban lies with the state governments, and instructions had been issued to them.

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of concrete action against online platforms facilitating the sale of these prohibited products. It cited the state police affidavit and said: “Insofar as the menace of operation of online platform for sale of e-cigarettes is concerned, all that has been stated is that the department is in the process of formulating a mechanism to deal with such transactions and the police officers have their limitations.”

The court directed the officer-in-charge at the police headquarters, who is handling the issue, to file an affidavit within two weeks detailing the steps taken to prevent and ban the online sale of e-cigarettes. It said the affidavit must include an action plan and specific measures undertaken so far.

Additionally, the court ordered the officer to appear via video conferencing in February 2025 to provide a comprehensive update on the progress. The matter has been listed for further hearing in the first week of February.