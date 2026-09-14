Rajasthan local body election result 2026 LIVE: Counting begins for 309 urban local bodies after two-phase voting

A total of 10,245 councillors are set to be elected across the 309 urban local bodies, comprising 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities. More than 1.44 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots in the elections, news agency PTI reported.

Polling for 162 urban local bodies was held in the first phase on September 9, recording a voter turnout of 76.42 per cent. The remaining 147 urban local bodies went to the polls on September 11, with a voter turnout of 70.68 per cent.