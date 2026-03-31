RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in down amid Class 12 result declaration, here's how you can still get scorecard

The 12th class result 2026 RBSE can be checked on Hindustan Times if the official website is down.

The results for all streams (Science, Commerce and Arts) were declared together.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 results were declared 10 am on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well as in a press conference by the state education minister. Track all updates on RBSE 12th class results here

The website of RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) was down on Tuesday after the announcement of Class 12 results.

To check the Rajasthan Board Class 8 result, students are required to use their board roll numbers and other login credentials. Once the result links become active on the portals, candidates can log in and download their digital mark sheet for reference and future use.

How to check RBSE 12th class results: All the candidates who appeared can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the Hindustan Times Education page.

2. Click on Board exam page from the top end taskbar.

3. Now click on Rajasthan Board Class 12 results link.

4. Then click on Science, Commerce and Arts stream link.

5. Enter the roll code and click on submit.

6. Your result will be displayed.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Soon after the results are declared, the re-evaluation and verification of the answer sheet dates are done.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 12 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The exam commenced with the Psychology paper and concluded with the Physical Education paper.