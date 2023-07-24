BJP MP attacks Gehlot after ‘red diary’ drama: ‘Rajasthan is centre of scams now’

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on Monday hit out at the Rajasthan government, alleging that the state has become a “centre of scam”. Speaking to news agency ANI, Rathore said “maintain the chief ministership” was only one motive of the government in Rajasthan. Congress leader Rajendra Gudha with the 'red diary'.(ANI)

“Governance in Rajasthan has been so poor that for the last 4.5 years, there has just been one objective of the Govt - to maintain their Chief Ministership. For that, they have given a free hand to every MLA of theirs...Rajasthan is a centre of scams now,” he said.

“Everybody knew that there is loot happening. Now we know where that loot has been listed...This diary (of Congress leader Rajendra Gudha) lists out exactly where has all the money gone. I am now been told that Rajendra Gudha is no longer the 'blue-eyed boy' because, as a minister, he stood up and stated that stop looking at Manipur and look at yourself,” Rathore said.

Rathore's statement comes after the Rajasthan assembly on Monday saw dramatic scenes following former minister Rajendra Gudha's arrival in the House with a red diary that allegedly listed out details of irregular financial transactions under chief minister Gehlot's tenure.

Gudha alleged that some Congress leaders kicked and punched him and later threw him out of the Assembly.

"I wanted to present my red diary to the Chairman, but he did not allow me to speak. Congress leader Shanti Kumar Dhariwal pushed me and other Congress leaders started fighting with me and took away some pages of the diary. Some Congress leaders kicked and punched me and later threw me out of the Assembly. I was getting calls not to attend the session and that I will be sent to jail soon," the former minister claimed.

Rajendra Gudha was sacked from the state cabinet by chief minister Ashok Gehlot last week after he raised concerns over the issue of women's safety. “The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities on women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect,” Gudha said.