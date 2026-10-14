Rajnath Singh signals push for deeper military ties with ASEAN, offers radars, air defence systems

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India was ready to explore defence cooperation with ASEAN in areas ranging from patrol vessels, radars and air defence systems to helicopters, drones and other technologies, signalling New Delhi’s push to deepen military ties with the Southeast Asian bloc.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh.

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“Beyond the purchase of equipment, we should look at co-development, co-production, maintenance, repair and overhaul, training and long-term technical support. These arrangements can build local skills, support industry and make supply chains more reliable,” Singh said at the inaugural session of the ASEAN-India Defence Think Tank Forum at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses.

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He said that India seeks an Indo-Pacific where all countries -- large and small -- can make their own choices, protect their interests, and pursue development in peace. “We believe that security is strengthened when countries build capacity together, respect international law, and maintain trust through dialogue.”

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{{^usCountry}} His comments are significant because China has been looking to boost its influence in the Indo-Pacific by setting up military bases, pushing smaller countries to advance its maritime claims, and forcing strategic concessions from vulnerable States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His comments are significant because China has been looking to boost its influence in the Indo-Pacific by setting up military bases, pushing smaller countries to advance its maritime claims, and forcing strategic concessions from vulnerable States. {{/usCountry}}

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India has consistently called for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, pivoting on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, while stressing the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and under the framework of international law.

“Our collective objectives should be to build trust, respect for one another’s sovereignty, follow international law, and keep channels of dialogue open. Differences should be discussed early and peacefully, before they become disputes. We should support a regional order in which countries can work together without being forced to choose sides,” Singh said.

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China has longstanding territorial disputes in the South China Sea with several members of the bloc, including Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.