Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, stresses avoiding 'adding new complexities'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met his Chinese counterpart Admiral Don Jun and stressed that both India and China should avoid "adding new complexities" in their bilateral relationship moving forward. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with China's Admiral Don Jun. (Source: X/@rajnathsingh)

The Defence Minister said the two counterparts had a “constructive and forward looking exchange of views” on bilateral ties between India and China.

“It is incumbent on both the sides to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in the bilateral relationship,” a part of Rajnath Singh's tweet read.

Singh is visiting the Chinese port city of Qingdao and met Don on the sidelines of a conclave of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Admiral Dong Jun was the one who welcomed Singh when he arrived in China on Thursday.

During his meeting with Don Jun on Friday, Rajnath Singh presented him with a Madhubani painting, which has its origins in the Mithila region of Bihar.

Despite historical tensions, ties between India and China have begun improving, with the most significant development in 2024, when both countries completed the disengagement of their armies from Depsang and Demchok regions in eastern Ladakh.

Ties further normalised after India announced the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to the Tibet region after a gap of five years.

After his meeting with Don, Rajnath Singh also expressed joy on the restarting of this yatra. The yatra was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will resume this year starting June 30.

The first group for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will enter China via Lipulekh Pass on July 10 and the last group will depart from China for India on August 22.

On June 23, NSA Doval held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the bilateral ties between India and China, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties.