Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, stresses avoiding 'adding new complexities'

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2025 09:47 AM IST

Rajnath Singh is visiting the Chinese port city of Qingdao and said he held constructive talks with his Chinese counterpart there.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met his Chinese counterpart Admiral Don Jun and stressed that both India and China should avoid "adding new complexities" in their bilateral relationship moving forward.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with China's Admiral Don Jun. (Source: X/@rajnathsingh)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with China's Admiral Don Jun. (Source: X/@rajnathsingh)

The Defence Minister said the two counterparts had a “constructive and forward looking exchange of views” on bilateral ties between India and China. 

“It is incumbent on both the sides to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in the bilateral relationship,” a part of Rajnath Singh's tweet read. 

Singh is visiting the Chinese port city of Qingdao and met Don on the sidelines of a conclave of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Admiral Dong Jun was the one who welcomed Singh when he arrived in China on Thursday. 

During his meeting with Don Jun on Friday, Rajnath Singh presented him with a Madhubani painting, which has its origins in the Mithila region of Bihar. 

Despite historical tensions, ties between India and China have begun improving, with the most significant development in 2024, when both countries completed the disengagement of their armies from Depsang and Demchok regions in eastern Ladakh. 

Ties further normalised after India announced the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to the Tibet region after a gap of five years.

After his meeting with Don, Rajnath Singh also expressed joy on the restarting of this yatra. The yatra was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will resume this year starting June 30.

The first group for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will enter China via Lipulekh Pass on July 10 and the last group will depart from China for India on August 22. 

On June 23, NSA Doval held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the bilateral ties between India and China, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, stresses avoiding 'adding new complexities'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On