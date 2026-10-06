Rajnath Singh launches support ship in 19,000-cr push to boost navy’s reach

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched Surya, India’s first indigenous fleet support ship (FSS), at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd in Visakhapatnam, the first of five such vessels being built at a cost of ₹19,000 crore to boost the navy’s reach and endurance.

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A warship’s launch marks a significant milestone in its construction, referring to the vessel entering the water for the first time.

“India needs strong maritime capability. Our goal is to go beyond self-reliance and become a global maritime power,” said Singh. Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan was present.

Singh also laid the keel of another fleet support ship and inaugurated an upgraded slipway and a 300-tonne crane at the public sector yard. The defence ministry said the milestone is a significant step in strengthening HSL’s capacity to build larger and more complex ships and advancing India’s maritime capability.

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{{^usCountry}} HSL is expected to deliver Surya to the navy next year, with the rest of the vessels following at a rate of one every 10 months. The fleet support vessels, with a length of 225 metres and width of 32 metres, will be employed for replenishing warships at sea with fuel, water, ammunition and stores, enabling the naval fleet to operate for prolonged periods without returning to harbour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HSL is expected to deliver Surya to the navy next year, with the rest of the vessels following at a rate of one every 10 months. The fleet support vessels, with a length of 225 metres and width of 32 metres, will be employed for replenishing warships at sea with fuel, water, ammunition and stores, enabling the naval fleet to operate for prolonged periods without returning to harbour. {{/usCountry}}

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“The launch of FSS-1 (Surya) is a symbol of achievement, keel laying of FSS-5 is a symbol of resolve and the new slipway is a symbol of our growing capability…Our goal should be to design better, build faster, and deliver on time,” he said.

The navy currently operates four fleet support vessels commissioned between 1996 and 2011. It needs more such ships to cater to its growing replenishment needs amid the expansion of its fleet and increased roles and responsibilities in the Indian Ocean region.

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“Self-reliance is an important milestone, but global competitiveness is the next big leap,” said Singh, underscoring that Indian shipyards must meet global benchmarks on quality, cost, technology, delivery, and reliability.

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The navy is working towards full self-reliance by 2047 when India celebrates 100 years of independence.

The slipway-4 has been extended and strengthened to enable HSL to build and launch ships of up to 45,000 DWT, the defence ministry said. The 300-tonne Goliath crane spanning slipways 3 and 4 will enable faster and more precise handling of heavier blocks for modern block construction, the ministry added. “The new infrastructure will strengthen HSL’s ability to undertake larger and more complex shipbuilding programmes and support modern block construction."