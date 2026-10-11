The CPIM on Sunday alleged that Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was brutally attacked by the Delhi Police and was later dropped by the roadside, ‘visibly injured and in distress.’

The CPM shared a video of visibly distressed John Brittas being helped by two people to walk to an autorickshaw (@cpimspeak)

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“Delhi Police has crossed all limits,” the CPM said in a post on X as it shared a video of Brittas sitting near a Delhi Police bus with another person helping him to walk as he struggled to get up. A Delhi Police cop is also seen helping Brittas to walk upto an autorickshaw. Track live updates on Delhi protest

Deep Dive What did the CPM allege happened to John Brittas in Delhi? The CPM alleged that Delhi Police brutally attacked Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and left him injured by the roadside. A video shared by the party showed him struggling to get up and walk. Why were John Brittas and other leaders in Delhi? They had attempted to join a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged irregularities in the ongoing revision of electoral rolls. Where and how was John Brittas injured? The reports did not establish where or how Brittas was injured. The claim that police attacked him was made by the CPM.

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{{^usCountry}} It is yet not clear where and how Brittas was injured. However, he was among several protesters detained on Sunday by security personnel while marching towards Jantar Mantar from Connaught Place's Inner Circle and Rajiv Chowk here, as the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) entered its second day on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is yet not clear where and how Brittas was injured. However, he was among several protesters detained on Sunday by security personnel while marching towards Jantar Mantar from Connaught Place's Inner Circle and Rajiv Chowk here, as the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) entered its second day on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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He was also detained on Saturday, the first of Delhi protest, when the police detained nearly 7,000 people. Notably, the detained leaders also included four former chief ministers amid the protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also alleged its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, a two-time Delhi chief minister, was manhandled on Saturday as he was being detained during the anti-CEC protest. Kejriwal was reportedly taken to the Jafarpur Kalan police station where he was kept under detention for nearly six hours.