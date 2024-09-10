Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das hospitalised

The president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has been admitted to a private hospital. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Ram Mandir trust was admitted to hospital due to low food intake and urinary issues and is currently stable (PTI Photo)(PTI)

His condition has stabilised and he is being monitored, reported news agency PTI.

The 86-year-old Ram Mandir trust chief was initially admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital around 6: 30 pm on Sunday due to low food intake and urinary issues, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

Though his condition was critical at first, his media advisor Sharad Sharma told PTI on Monday, that his condition was currently stable and he was under medical supervision.

He stated that a team of medical experts has also been engaged at the hospital to observe his condition and provide better treatment.

Sharad Sharma added ,“The issue with appetite persists, but his overall condition remains stable.”

The Ram Mandir trust chief was undergoing treatment in Gwalior for a few days and was transferred to the Medanta hospital after his condition suddenly deteriorated on Sunday.

Sharad Sharma, who is also the VHP's media-in-charge, said Das had often expressed a desire to visit Ayodhya, where the Ram Mandir is located.

However, this journey to Ayodhya would only be possible once he receives full medical clearances from senior doctors and his health had been recovered, he added.

Das, the chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which is building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, had been admitted to Medanta in the past as well.

According to the Ram Mandir Trust, the first floor of the temple has almost been completed and they are hopeful that the entire structure will be ready by the deadline of December 2024.