‘Ram Rajya’ for next 1,000 years: BJP passes resolution on Ayodhya Ram temple

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its national council meeting in New Delhi on Sunday passed the resolution for the Ayodhya Ram Temple and described the construction as a “historic and glorious achievement for the country” that “heralds the establishment of ‘Ramrajya’ in India for the next one thousand years with the beginning of a new ‘Kalachakra’.” PM Narendra Modi felicitated by party leaders at the BJP National Convention 2024 in Delhi (Twitter/@BJP4India)

The idea of Ram Rajya was also in “the heart of Mahatma Gandhi” who used to say that the idea of Ram Rajya is the idea of true democracy, the resolution stated.

The resolution moved by party president JP Nadda, was passed in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. Nadda congratulated PM Modi for successfully conducting the consecration of the temple, which was celebrated as a national festival.

The BJP national convention hailed PM Modi Modi saying the dream of “every Indian” was realised and Ram Lalla returned “home”. The resolution stated that the BJP, ever since its inception, was committed to the construction of a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The resolution stated that “the Constitution, dedicated to our democratic values and justice for all, has been inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya”.

“Even in the original copy of the Constitution of India, on the section of fundamental rights, the picture of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita and Lakshman ji after returning to Ayodhya after the victory, is a proof of the fact that Lord Shri Ram is the source of inspiration for the fundamental rights,” it said.

Further crediting PM Modi, it said, “The temple of Lord Shri Ram will play a decisive role in fulfilling the resolutions that we have adopted in building Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister has played an impeccable role in uniting the entire nation on this auspicious occasion associated with Lord Shri Ram,” it said.

Referring to the Ram Mandir as a symbol of India’s vision, philosophy, and path, it said it has become a temple of national consciousness.

Although the construction of the temple was cleared by the Supreme Court’s order, the resolution commended the PM for accelerating the pace of work to ensure its timely completion.

“After the decision of the Supreme Court on 9 November 2019, the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi without any delay formed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, as a result of which the construction work of Shri Ram temple went on at a fast pace and within just four years, the consecration of the idol of Ramlalla was completed on 22 January 2024,” the resolution stated.

It referred to January 22 as the day of aspiration and accomplishment for millions of Ram devotees, the renaissance of India’s spiritual consciousness and the beginning of the journey back to great India.

“The grand and divine Ram Temple of Ayodhya is imprinted in the consciousness of every Indian and has become a reflection of the richness of cultural heritage. The nation, freeing itself from the mentality of slavery, creates a new history by taking inspiration from every part of the past,” it said.

The resolution said the government has achieved “unprecedented and remarkable success” in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of India. “In the last ten years, the PM worked to connect the spiritual heritage of India with the unity of the country. Through his unwavering commitment towards religion, he started many such programs which are taking India towards a bright future,” it said.