Ramesh Bidhuri refutes AAP's 'BJP CM face' claim: 'Arvind Kejriwal accepted...'

Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for the Kalkaji assembly seat, refuted on Sunday Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's claim that he would be the BJP's chief ministerial face, saying the former Delhi chief minister had dished out misleading propaganda against him. Bidhuri, a former MP, clarified that he was a loyal worker of the BJP and not a claimant for any post. Ramesh Bidhuri at a BJP event.(PTI file photo)

"The party has given me a lot, I have no claim for any post. Arvind Kejriwal has continuously started misleading propaganda against me. I want to clarify that I am not a claimant for any post," he said in a statement in Hindi.

He said by claiming that he would be the CM face, Arvind Kejriwal had accepted that the BJP would form a government in the national capital after the Delhi assembly polls.

"By making an announcement in my context, Arvind Kejriwal has accepted that the BJP government is coming to power in Delhi and he has accepted his defeat because it is well known that the people of Delhi are widely angry with him. The people want to get rid of liquor scam, education scam, health scam, Sheeshmahal scam, broken roads, dirty drinking water etc." he added.

He appealed to the people of Delhi to not fall into the trap of the ruling party.

"Give the majority to the BJP, because the BJP is dedicated to the citizens of Delhi," said.

"I am as dedicated to the BJP as I am to the people. Talking about the post of chief minister to me is completely baseless. I will continue to work continuously as your servant," he added.

What had Arvind Kejriwal said

Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday challenged Ramesh Bidhuri to a public debate, claiming that the former MP is set to be the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate for the Delhi assembly election.

"We are getting information that Ramesh Bidhuri's name will be officially announced as the BJP CM face in the coming one or two days. I congratulate Ramesh Bidhuri on becoming the CM face of BJP," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Union home minister Amit Shah replied to Kejriwal yesterday, saying he would not decide the BJP's CM face.

The Delhi assembly election will be organised in a single phase on February 5. The results will be out on February 8.