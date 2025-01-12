Arvind Kejriwal's ‘demolition’ warning to slum dwellers: 'BJP considers them as insects'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would demolish Delhi's slums in the next five years, rendering slum dwellers homeless. Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, at Shakur Basti area, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Criticising the BJP's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme, the former Delhi chief minister said the party wants "your vote first and your land after the elections".

Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP has plans to take over the land currently occupied by slum dwellers without addressing their housing needs.

"We have seen how their leaders are going to slums and staying there. They didn't stay for five or ten years, but their leaders have stayed in the slums for the last month. They do not have affection for the slum dwellers. It is a party of rich people. What do they have to do with the slum dwellers?" Kejriwal told reporters at a slum camp.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP considers slum dwellers as insects.

"They consider them as insects. They need the votes of slum dwellers ahead of the polling and the land of the slum dwellers after the polling. They love their land and have love for their votes," he alleged.

Amit Shah vs Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal also accused Amit Shah of lying to slum dwellers in his speech on Saturday.

"The way Amit Shah ji lied to the slum dwellers of Delhi and tried to mislead them, today we have come to this slum camp to expose that lie. He said, 'Jaha jhuggi, waha makaan,' but the BJP people are not telling whose 'makaan'... They mean 'Jaha jhuggi, waha inke dost ke makaan," he said.

Amit Shah on Saturday said the toilet of Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal was more expensive than the entire value of the slums.

Kejriwal said the BJP government at the Centre could build only 4700 houses in Delhi for slum dwellers.

"The BJP government came to power in 2014. In these 11 years, they built 4,700 houses in Delhi. There are 4 lakh jhuggis in Delhi. If 4,700 houses have been built in the last 10 years, then it will take 1,000 years to provide houses to every slum dweller in Delhi. They do not want to build houses; these people are lying," he said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

With inputs from PTI, ANI