Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arvind Kejriwal's ‘demolition’ warning to slum dwellers: 'BJP considers them as insects'

ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2025 02:59 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP has plans to take over the land currently occupied by slum dwellers without addressing their housing needs.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would demolish Delhi's slums in the next five years, rendering slum dwellers homeless.

Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, at Shakur Basti area, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, at Shakur Basti area, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Criticising the BJP's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme, the former Delhi chief minister said the party wants "your vote first and your land after the elections".

Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP has plans to take over the land currently occupied by slum dwellers without addressing their housing needs.

"We have seen how their leaders are going to slums and staying there. They didn't stay for five or ten years, but their leaders have stayed in the slums for the last month. They do not have affection for the slum dwellers. It is a party of rich people. What do they have to do with the slum dwellers?" Kejriwal told reporters at a slum camp.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP considers slum dwellers as insects.

"They consider them as insects. They need the votes of slum dwellers ahead of the polling and the land of the slum dwellers after the polling. They love their land and have love for their votes," he alleged.

Amit Shah vs Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal also accused Amit Shah of lying to slum dwellers in his speech on Saturday.

"The way Amit Shah ji lied to the slum dwellers of Delhi and tried to mislead them, today we have come to this slum camp to expose that lie. He said, 'Jaha jhuggi, waha makaan,' but the BJP people are not telling whose 'makaan'... They mean 'Jaha jhuggi, waha inke dost ke makaan," he said.

Also read: Delhi election: Amit Shah says Sheesh Mahal's toilet expensive than slums; Arvind Kejriwal takes ‘lied’ dig

Amit Shah on Saturday said the toilet of Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal was more expensive than the entire value of the slums.

Kejriwal said the BJP government at the Centre could build only 4700 houses in Delhi for slum dwellers.

"The BJP government came to power in 2014. In these 11 years, they built 4,700 houses in Delhi. There are 4 lakh jhuggis in Delhi. If 4,700 houses have been built in the last 10 years, then it will take 1,000 years to provide houses to every slum dweller in Delhi. They do not want to build houses; these people are lying," he said.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On