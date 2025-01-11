Arvind Kejriwal congratulates 'BJP's CM face Ramesh Bidhuri', throws ‘debate’ challenge

Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday challenged Ramesh Bidhuri to a public debate, claiming that the former MP is set to be Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate for the Delhi assembly election. At a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated Ramesh Bidhuri, adding that the BJP will officially announce his name soon. Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference at the AAP office in New Delhi. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

"We are getting information that Ramesh Bidhuri's name will be officially announced as the BJP CM face in the coming one or two days. I congratulate Ramesh Bidhuri on becoming the CM face of BJP," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Arvind Kejriwal further questioned the BJP leader's contributions to Delhi’s development during his tenure as an MP, asking, “Ramesh Bidhuri should tell what he did for the development of Delhi while being an MP. What is his vision for Delhi?”

He also proposed a public debate between the chief ministerial candidates of BJP and AAP, stating, “After the official announcement of his name, there should be a debate between the CM candidates of BJP and AAP in front of the people of Delhi.”

BJP's CEC meeting for Delhi election

The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) held a crucial meeting on Friday to finalise the remaining candidates for the Delhi assembly election scheduled for February 5.

The meeting, which took place at the BJP headquarters, saw the participation of key leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and defence minister Rajnath Singh, along with several prominent Delhi BJP leaders.

News agency ANI reported that the meeting primarily focused on the remaining seats in Delhi, where discussions were held to finalise the candidates for those constituencies.

The BJP is likely to release the final list of candidates for these constituencies in Delhi on Saturday, the report added.

The Delhi election is scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8.