Amit Shah hits back at Arvind Kejriwal: 'Can he declare BJP's CM face?'

Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal's prediction that former MP Ramesh Bidhuri will be the BJP's chief ministerial face in Delhi, union minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked how he could declare his party's CM pick ahead of the assembly election in the national capital. The senior BJP leader claimed the Congress and 'AAP-da' had been making promises every day to garner vote banks, but they can't benefit the people of the city. Union home minister Amit Shah arrives to address the 'Jhuggi Pradhan Sammelan', in New Delhi.(PTI)

"Congress and 'AAP-da' cannot benefit the people of Delhi. Only the BJP can benefit them... They are making promises every day just for the sake of the vote bank. Can Arvind Kejriwal declare the CM face of BJP?... After the formation of the BJP government in Delhi, not a single welfare scheme for the poor will be stopped," he said, according to ANI.

He said the BJP's Delhi election manifesto will provide "relief from all your problems".

"The BJP has listened to the pain, inconvenience and anger of the slum dwellers against the broken promises. They have made a list of all your problems and given it to BJP national president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Modi. Our manifesto will provide you relief from all your problems. The BJP manifesto is the guarantee of Prime Minister Modi... The BJP manifesto is not like the manifesto of 'AAP-Da'... We do what we say," he said.

Amit Shah said when the BJP built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Arvind Kejriwal demanded that toilets should be built instead.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal congratulates 'BJP's CM face Ramesh Bidhuri', throws ‘debate’ challenge

"We said that Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya, Arvind Kejriwal used to say that toilets should be built... After a long wait of 500 years, we built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya… PM Modi has given houses to more than 3.58 crore poor people in the country... This is PM Modi's guarantee and every person living in a slum will be given a permanent house...The toilet in his (Arvind Kejriwal) 'sheeshmahal' is more expensive than the slums," he added.

What Arvind Kejriwal said on Ramesh Bidhuri

Arvind Kejriwal today challenged Ramesh Bidhuri to a public debate, claiming that the former MP is set to be Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate for the Delhi assembly election.

"We are getting information that Ramesh Bidhuri's name will be officially announced as the BJP CM face in the coming one or two days. I congratulate Ramesh Bidhuri on becoming the CM face of BJP," the former Delhi chief minister said.

Ramesh Bidhuri will take on chief minister Atishi in the Kalkaji constituency.

The Delhi assembly election will be conducted on February 5; the results will be declared on February 8.