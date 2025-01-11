Menu Explore
BJP's latest salvo against Arvind Kejriwal: ‘Sheesh Mahal’s AAPda-e-azam’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 11, 2025 02:26 PM IST

BJP on Saturday released a song, which was a spin of Honey Singh's popular number 'Lungi Dance' and a poster which carried Kejriwal's morphed image.

In fresh attack at rival Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the high-octane Delhi assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a poster and a song on emphasising two terms- ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and ‘AAPda’ - which it has been associating the Arvind Kejriwal-led party with.

The poster showed Arvind Kejriwal's face morphed into the body of what looked like a Mughal ruler.(X/@BJP4Delhi)
The poster showed Arvind Kejriwal's face morphed into the body of what looked like a Mughal ruler.(X/@BJP4Delhi)

The song "Sheesh Mahal Aapda Failane Walon Ka Adda", which was a spin of popular singer Honey Singh's song 'Lungi Dance', and a poster titled "AAPda-e-Azam" were released during a press conference of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

These were also shared on Delhi BJP unit's X handle. The poster showed Arvind Kejriwal's face morphed into the body of what looked like a Mughal ruler.

BJP's ‘Sheesh Mahal’, ‘AAPda’ attacks

‘Sheesh Mahal’ is a political moniker used by the BJP for 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow occupied earlier by Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister to accuse him of "corruption".

The AAP has hit back at the BJP citing expenditure on the residence and plane used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: Delhi election 2025: Nominations, voting day, counting of votes - Check full schedule

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Modi attacked Kejriwal recently in the "Parivartan Rally" at Rohini, over "Sheesh Mahal" and dubbed AAP as "Aapda" (disaster) for Delhi, giving a call to replace it with BJP in power.

"The person who came to power for a change and to take care of Delhi modified his own character and behaviour. Delhi people are looking for development while Kejriwal is abusing them for asking questions," news agency PTI quuoted Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva as saying.

He said that the released song narrates the story of Kejriwal's "corruption" and the "Sheesh Mahal" readied with taxpayers' money.

Voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, while the counting of votes is slated to take place on February 8 in a triangular contest which has the BJP and the Congress aiming to halt the AAP from coming to power for a third successive term.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
