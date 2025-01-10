Delhi polls: Tussle over Kejriwal remarks spills into UP, Bihar

The political firestorm over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks about Purvanchali voters has spread to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, sparking sharp reactions from leaders across parties, some in favour and many against. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

While allies like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Samajwadi Party (SP) defended Kejriwal saying that his remarks were being “distorted” out of context, others, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), launched scathing attacks, accusing him of disrespecting migrants from these states.

The controversy erupted after Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the BJP was importing “fake voters” from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and neighbouring states to influence the Delhi polls.

The BJP seized on the remark, portraying it as an affront to the Purvanchali people – those from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, who make up a significant portion of Delhi’s electorate.

In Uttar Pradesh, deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya condemned Kejriwal’s comments as “highly insulting” to the hardworking people of Purvanchal.

“Mr Arvind Kejriwal, the words you have used for Purvanchalis are highly condemnable.”

“The people of UP and Bihar are dignified and self-respecting. They will avenge this insult at the ballot box,” he posted on X.

Echoing Maurya, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak demanded an immediate apology, accusing Kejriwal of disrespecting those who helped build Delhi. “People of UP and Bihar have their sweat in building Delhi. Now, sensing your defeat in the upcoming assembly polls, you have started abusing them. The voters will respond appropriately,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party – which is a member of the INDIA bloc of opposition parties along with AAP – accused the BJP of deliberately “distorting” Kejriwal’s statement for electoral gains.

“The BJP is distorting the statement by Arvind Kejriwal. The history of BJP leaders’ behaviour with UP and Bihar people is not hidden from anyone. The BJP just wants to take votes by misleading people, they forgot how UP and Bihar people were left on their own to walk thousands of kilometres during the Covid pandemic… Now the BJP is misquoting Kejriwal for political gains,” SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand said.

In Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged protests in Patna, burning Kejriwal’s effigy and chanting slogans. BJYM state president Bhartendu Mishra accused Kejriwal of thriving on the votes of Bihar and UP migrants while repeatedly insulting them. “This February, voters will teach him a lesson,” he declared.

Union minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan, also known as Lalan Singh, described Kejriwal’s comments as a desperate attempt to deflect from his imminent electoral defeat. “Delhi belongs to all Indians. Kejriwal left UP and Bihar migrants stranded during the COVID lockdown, and now he openly insults them,” he said.

JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha added, “Without UP and Bihar migrants, Delhi would grind to a halt. Their contributions are immense, and such statements show Kejriwal’s mindset.”

Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary went a step further, demanding that RJD chief Lalu Prasad clarify his position on the Delhi polls. “Kejriwal is frustrated because he couldn’t add Rohingyas to the voter list. The people of Purvanchal will show him his place in this election,” he asserted.

However, Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav backed Kejriwal. The senior leader of RJD – also a member of the INDIA bloc – said: “They are trying to make it an issue, but such issues had been raised. It is a matter of addition and deletion of voters, nothing more,” he added.