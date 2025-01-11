‘Intoxicated with power’: BJP, Congress slam AAP over CAG report

BJP national president J P Nadda launched an attack on Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, claiming on Saturday that the CAG report on the Delhi government's excise police has exposed intentional lapses. JP Nadda has launched a fresh attack on AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)

Nadda also claimed that the alleged scam led to a loss of ₹2,026 crore to the exchequer.

"Intoxicated by power, high on misgovernance. 'AAP'DA model of loot in full display and that too on something like liquor," the BJP chief wrote on X.

He said it is just a matter of a few weeks before the AAP government is voted out and punished for its misdeeds.

"CAG Report on 'Liquorgate' exposes @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty Gov. Intentional 'Lapses' in Policy Implementation. ₹2026 Cr Loss to Exchequer money," the post on X read.

The report that Nadda was citing hasn't been released yet but purported sections of the said report were reported by the media.

The then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case of alleged corruption in framing the excise policy, which was later scrapped.

Both were released on bail after spending months behind bars.

Congress joins the attack, AAP responds

The Congress also joined the attack on Kejriwal and the AAP government. Senior party leader Sandeep Dikshit, who is contesting the upcoming state assembly elections against the former chief minister, said that it was clear that Kejriwal had ‘done wrong’.

“CAG has said that there has been a scam of ₹2000 crores in the liquor policy... Now it is clear that he (Arvind Kejriwal) has done wrong... He has emptied the government treasury. If ₹2000 crores have been spent in 6 months due to the liquor policy. If that scheme was still running, we would have suffered a loss of ₹10,000-12,000 crores,” he told news agency ANI.

The Aam Aadmi Party hit back at the allegations saying that the BJP has itself admitted that no CAG report has been tabled.

"Where is the report? The BJP itself keeps saying no CAG report has been tabled," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said when asked about the BJP allegations.

The Delhi assembly elections will be held next month with voting scheduled in a single phase on Fabruary 5. The results will be declared on February 8.