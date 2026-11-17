Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday described late media baron Ch Ramoji Rao as an intellectual with all the qualities of a national advisor, as he could offer insights into even the most complex issues confronting the country.

Addressing the Ramoji Excellence Awards Ceremony 2026 organised in Vijayawada, the home minister said Ramoji Rao had extraordinary understanding of national and international issues and his ability to suggest clear and sustainable solutions to the country’s problems. (PTI)

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Addressing the Ramoji Excellence Awards Ceremony 2026 organised in Vijayawada, the home minister said Ramoji Rao had extraordinary understanding of national and international issues and his ability to suggest clear and sustainable solutions to the country’s problems.

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“I met Ramoji Rao on four occasions. Every time I met him, I was amazed by his extraordinary knowledge of almost every subject in the world. He would not merely suggest solutions to problems but also ensure that his ideas had clarity and stability. He firmly stood by what he believed in,” Shah said.

Recalling a discussion about Uttar Pradesh, Shah said he was particularly impressed by Ramoji Rao’s comprehensive understanding of the state despite not being directly associated with its political and administrative affairs.

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{{^usCountry}} “I had travelled to every remote corner of Uttar Pradesh. Yet, I was surprised to see how a person whose mother tongue was Telugu could speak so comprehensively about the state’s affairs. He could easily predict the possible political developments in Uttar Pradesh during elections,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I had travelled to every remote corner of Uttar Pradesh. Yet, I was surprised to see how a person whose mother tongue was Telugu could speak so comprehensively about the state’s affairs. He could easily predict the possible political developments in Uttar Pradesh during elections,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Shah said Ramoji Rao had an in-depth understanding of several complex national issues, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the roots of separatist movements in the northeastern states.

“At that time, I felt that if the country needed an adviser capable of identifying solutions to its numerous problems, Ramoji Rao was the person who could fit that role,” he said.

Reflecting on Ramoji Rao’s 90-year journey, Shah said his achievements should be viewed in the context of the hardships he overcame and his contribution to the overall development of the country.

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Born in a remote village in Krishna district, Ramoji Rao had neither inherited wealth nor privileged opportunities. He did not even possess a degree in journalism, but had extraordinary vision and an immense willingness to work hard, Shah said.

Through determination and relentless efforts, he worked towards bringing the truth to Telugu people every morning, he added.

“He experimented with several innovations in journalism. He launched a 24-hour regional-language news channel and subsequently inspired the launch of news channels in other regional languages, enhancing their stature across the country,” Shah said.

Referring to the Padma Vibhushan conferred on Ramoji Rao, Shah recalled that a Gujarati newspaper had described the honour as recognition of Telugu pride and the entire journalistic fraternity. He said Ramoji Rao built an institution founded on strong values and ensured that it would continue to serve society.

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Ramoji Rao also made significant contributions to the film industry, Shah said, recalling a conversation with a Gujarati film producer who told him that a film could be made at Ramoji Film City if one had the money, a story and artistes.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan also recalled the contribution of Ramoji Rao to the field of journalism and his philanthropic activities.