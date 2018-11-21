Rape case registered against actor Alok Nath after complaint by writer

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a rape case against actor Alok Nath on a complaint filed by a TV writer-producer, who during the recent #MeToo campaign accused him of rape nearly two decades ago.

The case was filed under under section 376 of IPC (rape),” Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma said

The woman earlier alleged that Nath had all her shows shut down, leading to the closure of her production company.

The writer initially did not name him, choosing to refer to Nath as ‘#Sanskaari (Cultured) person’, but later came out with the name

In a long Facebook post, she wrote a harrowing account of her personal trauma -- how the actor raped and brutalised her in her own home.

She wrote in her post that when she was producing a popular TV serial of the 90s, he was after the show’s main actress and persisted even after she declined his advances, taking the opportunity to molest her in a scene. When they had him removed from the show, he first had the actress changed, the show’s storyline changed and came back into it before having it axed.

She alleged that he had her drink spiked at a party at his house, then offered to drop her home. “I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised,” she alleged.

The writer also mentioned other ways he harassed and humiliated her subsequently.

On why she had remained silent for so many years, she said: “The only reason I’m telling this story now is because I don’t want that any girl should ever fear holding the truth back.”

“What followed because of my silence was even worse. I became easy prey because the message had been put out that I was afraid and so I would not open my mouth. The couple of times that I wrote about what I had gone through created more complications because I stopped getting work. To deal with all the fear and shame I drank myself silly almost every evening and even flirted with drugs,” she added.

Praising her friends for standing by her and restoring her to health, she said: “I have waited for this moment to come for 19 years. I shout out to each one of you who have suffered at the hands of predators to come out and say it aloud. Don’t hold yourselves back.”

After the Facebook post, Nath’s wife Ashu Singh had filed a civil defamation suit on her husband’s behalf. This was, however, dismissed by the Bombay High Court .

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 11:18 IST