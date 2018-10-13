Alok Nath files defamation case against Vinta Nanda after rape allegations

Actor Alok Nath has filed a defamation case against writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who had accused him of rape earlier this week, reported ANI. Nanda had written in a Facebook post that the actor had “brutalized” her 19 years ago on more than one occasion.

Other than Nanda, actors Deepika Amin and Sandhya Mridul have shared their accounts of being harassed by Nath. Renuka Shahne and Himani Shivpuri have said that Nath’s predatory behaviour on sets was a known fact in the industry.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Nath’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi had said, “It is easy to make the allegations, of an incident which took place 19 years back; this itself shows that the allegations are false on the face of it. A person will never wait for a period of 19 years to make such allegations, especially when we have a democracy, when we have a proper ministry over here, to look after all these things.” He had also threatened Nanda with a defamation suit, “If this defamation continues we will definitely file a defamation suit and bring injunction so that she can’t make baseless allegations in media and defame my client.”

Stating that all this has been done to defame his client’s image, the lawyer further said, “I feel all this has been done only to defame his image and nothing beyond that. This is nothing but systematic conspiracies made by these people to suddenly defame his reputation under the name of the #MeToo campaign. I’m not against the #MeToo campaign, but as far as Alok Nath is concerned all the allegations are false.”

The Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) have sent a notice to Nath, demanding to know why he should not be debarred after the harassment allegations.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassment. Following the revelation, similar cases have come to the fore with the likes of filmmaker Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai, Subhash Kapoor and actor Rajat Kapoor.

