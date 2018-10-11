Deepika Amin accuses Alok Nath of harassment, calls him a drunkard who harasses women

Allegations against Alok Nath are piling up. After Vinta Nanda and Sandhya Mridul, actor Deepika Amin has come forward with her tale of harassment at the hands of the said actor.

Taking to Twitter, Deepika wrote how during an outdoor shoot of a telefilm, early in her career, Alok tried to barge into her room. She wrote: “Everyone in the industry knows that #AlokNath is an obnoxious drunkard who harasses women. Years ago on a telefilm outdoor shoot he tried to barge into my room. He slobbered over women, drunk and created a scene. The unit rallied around me and made sure I was safe. #metoo.”

Everyone in the industry knows that #AlokNath is an obnoxious drunkard who harasses women. Years ago on a telefilm outdoor shoot he tried to barge into my room. He slobbered over women, drunk and created a scene. The unit rallied around me and made sure I was safe. #metoo — Deepika Amin (@amindeepika) October 10, 2018

She added that her unit then protected her from him and hence she felt safe. Deepika further wrote on Facebook that she was quite young at that time but remembers “vividly how horrible he was”. She goes on to elaborate how she again worked with him recently in the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety but he was sober on the sets.

She wrote: “Everyone in the industry knows that #AlokNath is an obnoxious drunkard who harasses women. Years ago on a telefilm outdoor shoot he tried to barge into my room. He slobbered over women, drunk and created a scene. The unit rallied around me and made sure I was safe. I was quite young but I still remember vividly how horrible he was. But recently on the shoot of Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety he was quiet and subdued . Maybe he has changed? Maybe because the director Luv Ranjan made it clear he wouldn’t tolerate bad behaviour. But after reading Vinta Nanda’s heartbreaking account I felt I had to support her. BELIEVE WOMEN . They have everything to lose by speaking out. #IbelieveyouVintaNanda #metoo #Timesup.”

Deepika wrote this as she shared Vinta’s Facebook post.

On October 8, writer-director Vinta Nanda, known for her TV series Tara, wrote a long post detailing how she was raped 19 years ago by Alok while she was on her way back from a party. On Wednesday, actor Sandhya shared her story from her early days as an actor when she was attacked by a drunk Alok while on an outdoor shoot.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 12:44 IST