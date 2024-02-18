Rape survivor sexually assaulted by Tripura judge, complaint filed

Allegation was raised against a district and session judge in Tripura's Dhalai district for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting a 23-year-old rape survivor when she went to record her statement as per Section 164 of the law. A complaint was lodged with the Kamalpur Bar Association in the district by her husband. (Rep image)

A complaint was lodged with the Kamalpur Bar Association in the district by her husband. Later, a three-member panel led by the District and Sessions Judge was constituted to probe into the incident.

The panel members comprising Dhalai District and Sessions Judge Gautam Sarkar, Chief Judicial Magistrate Satyajit Das and others visited the judge's office soon after the complaint was filed.

In her written affidavit and complaint, the woman said she was summoned by the judicial magistrate in his chamber to record her statement as a victim over her rape case.

"I was asked to go into his chamber alone and the woman police personnel was asked to stay outside. The judge closed the door and I was narrating the incident when he asked me to stand up, groped me and sexually assaulted me," her complaint available with this publication reads.

She also accused the magistrate of subjecting her to digital rape and said she narrated her ordeal to her husband later, who brought it to the attention of lawyers at the Kamalpur Bar Association.

When contacted, a senior police official on the condition of anonymity, said that the woman was allegedly raped by a youth, aged about 26 years old on February 13 at her residence.

" A case was lodged at Kachhucherra police station on February 15. She went to the judicial magistrate's office the next day to record her statement", said the police official.

" A complaint was filed addressing to the Kamalpur Bar Association secretary. Our Bar Association president received the complaint. The complaint has been forwarded to the additional district judge",said Advocate Shibendra Dasgupta from the Kamalpur Bar Association.