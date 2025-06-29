RBI opens vaults: Gold reserves revealed for the first time in documentary series

For the first time, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is showing its hidden gold reserve, giving the public a rare look at the gold that supports the country's financial stability. The RBI will offer people a rare glimpse of country's hidden gold reserves.(Representative Image)

India’s total gold reserves, estimated at over 850 tonnes, is featured in the documentary series RBI Unlocked: Beyond the Rupee, according to a report in Republic.

The RBI, in collaboration with JioHotstar, has launched a five-part documentary series to highlight its various functions and roles.

The documentary aims to present the essence of the RBI's work in a simple and understandable way for a wider audience.

The documentary has covered the gold bricks, each weighing 12.5 kg, which form part of the country's gold reserves stored in the RBI’s vaults in Mumbai and Nagpur.

India’s current gold reserves are estimated at around 854 tonnes, with 510 tonnes stored domestically and 324 tonnes kept abroad.

According to the report, the documentary quotes an RBI official as saying, “Countries will rise and fall. Economies will have ups and downs. But gold will always maintain its value.”

Produced by Chalkboard Entertainment, the documentary traces the RBI’s 90-year journey and highlights how it evolved into a full-service monetary authority.

The new series marks a new chapter for the central bank, signalling a shift from its traditionally secretive and opaque approach to a more transparent effort to showcase the nation’s wealth and financial stability to its citizens.

The RBI carries out a broad range of functions, including currency management, monetary policy formulation, regulation and supervision of banks, and oversight of currency, markets, and payment systems, among other vital responsibilities.

It also seeks to build greater public trust by offering insight into the RBI’s role in India’s economy.