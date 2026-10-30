Ready for special session on vote chori, but Rahul Gandhi will never agree: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ready to call a special session of Parliament to discuss vote theft allegations leveled by the Opposition, but added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won’t agree to the discussion.
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“I am ready to call a special session of Parliament to discuss vote chori (vote theft allegations). But Rahul baba will never agree. He will never discuss the issue in Parliament but will create a nuisance on the street,” Shah told party workers in Lucknow.
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“I challenge Rahul (Gandhi) and Akhilesh (Yadav) to discuss every allegation inside Parliament. The allegations against the Election Commission are baseless. But they don’t want a discussion; they want drama on the streets,” Shah said.
The home minister’s sharp attack comes ahead of the Opposition’s plan to hold a “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday and a mega protest at the Ramlila ground on Sunday against what they call the “demolition of democracy”.
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The INDIA bloc planned to hold the “public impeachment” at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Friday but the event had to be put off due to unseasonal rains. The Opposition has also stepped up its attack on CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the special intensive revision of the electoral roll, which alleges that the exercise was a strategic voter roll clean-up drive by the poll body to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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The INDIA bloc planned to hold the “public impeachment” at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Friday but the event had to be put off due to unseasonal rains. The Opposition has also stepped up its attack on CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the special intensive revision of the electoral roll, which alleges that the exercise was a strategic voter roll clean-up drive by the poll body to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Shah, who was speaking at a daylong meeting of BJP’s state working committee meeting, contrasted the performance of the BJP with that of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, and spoke about how the BJP had come to power in states such as Odisha and West Bengal.
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In contrast, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi hadn’t been able to lead their party to power. The last state election that the Samajwadi Party won was when Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP founder and Akhilesh’s father was alive. “You have not won a single election on your own. The same is true for Rahul baba,” Shah said.
But after losing elections, they blamed the umpire. “After losing the match, they are blaming the umpire and alleging vote theft,” he said.
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.
Pawan Dixit, Assistant Editor, brings over 20 years of frontline reporting experience to the newsroom. A specialist on Uttar Pradesh politics and governance, he has reported from the ground across the state’s most consequential stories. He cut his teeth in eastern UP, spending 15 years covering the region. Based in Varanasi, he reported the 2012 UP Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that reshaped the state’s political map. Moving to Lucknow in 2016, he has since led coverage of the 2017 and 2022 UP Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His reporting tracks the BJP’s strategy, opposition moves, and voter sentiment across all 75 districts. Pawan has been a constant presence in Ayodhya since 2016. He reported the entire arc of the Ram Mandir movement — from the legal fight to the Supreme Court verdict, through temple construction, to the inauguration. He continues to track every development at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the state beat, he covers the BJP, the Industrial Development Department, and handles key outstation political assignments. He also reports major cases from the district court, Lucknow bench of the High Court, and the State Information Commission. Along with this, he also reports on NGT's important decisions related to UP. Known for sharp sourcing and clear analysis, Pawan connects politics, policy, infrastructure and faith — the forces driving UP today. He has reported developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir movement since 2016. The Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict, temple construction and the its opening have been reported by him.
He reports all developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir Trust.
He covers state BJP, Industrial development department, outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission
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Home/India News/Ready for special session on vote chori, but Rahul Gandhi will never agree: Amit Shah
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