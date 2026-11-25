Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, who merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) in June, on Tuesday submitted its response to the disqualification notices served by the Lok Sabha secretariat after taking four extensions.

India News

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A senior rebel TMC leader told HT that all 20 MPs have submitted their individual replies to the Lok Sabha secretariat. Drafted by lawyers, the replies are identical, an official said. In their reply, the rebel MPs defended their decision to quit the TMC and claimed that the move did not violate any parliamentary or constitutional provisions.

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A month after the TMC was defeated in the West Bengal assembly elections, 20 of the party MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted a letter seeking their merger with the NCPI. TMC’s floor leader Abhishek Banerjee had filed petitions seeking the expulsion of the rebel MPs on grounds of defection.

The TMC had argued that the Tenth schedule of the Constitution, only approves the merger of one political party with another, but it has no provision for a merger solely between two legislative units.

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{{^usCountry}} Defending their decision to leave the party, rebel TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar argued that they followed all parliamentary and constitutional norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defending their decision to leave the party, rebel TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar argued that they followed all parliamentary and constitutional norms. {{/usCountry}}

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In the letters, the rebels highlighted that they constitute 20 of 28 TMC MPs, representing more than a two-thirds majority. They have maintained that their move does not attract disqualification under the anti-defection provisions.

The submission comes on the last day of the deadline set by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for the MPs to respond to notices issued by Birla on petitions seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

“We have submitted our replies to the Lok Sabha Speaker and have defended our decision to join the NCPI,” Ghosh Dastidar said.

According to a senior functionary, the rebels also cited the recent mergers of six Shiv Sena UBT MPs joining the Sena led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and the merger of six Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha.

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The development marks a significant step in the ongoing proceedings before the Lok Sabha Speaker, who will examine the replies before deciding on the disqualification petitions.

A section of the TMC believes that the issue will ultimately be settled in the Supreme Court, which is already hearing the Sena case and the AAP’s appeal.