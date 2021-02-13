‘Recced his office’: Jaish terrorist reveals Pak’s plan to target NSA Ajit Doval
A security dragnet has been placed at the office and residence of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval after a disclosure by an arrested Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist that he conducted reconnaissance at Sardar Patel Bhawan, and other high-value targets in the Capital on the instructions of his Pakistan-based handler, according to people familiar with the matter.
Doval, who has been a target of terror groups operating from Pakistan since the 2016 Uri surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot attack, is one of India’s most protected individuals. The possible threat to the NSA has been conveyed to security agencies and the Union home ministry, said the people cited above who asked not to be named.
Officials in Delhi and Srinagar said information about a detailed video recce of Doval’s office was revealed during interrogation by Jaish operative Hidayat-Ullah Malik, a Shopian resident who was arrested on February 6.
A case -- FIR number 15/2021 under Section 18 and 20 UAP Act -- has been registered against Malik at the Gangyal police station in Jammu. Malik, who is the chief of a Jaish front group, Lashkar-e-Mustafa, was arrested in Anantnag, and arms and ammunition were found in his possession.
The people said that Hidayat told interrogators that, on May 24, 2019, he took an Indigo flight from Srinagar to New Delhi to record a video of the NSA’s office, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security detail there, and passed it on through WhatsApp to his Pakistan-based handler. The handler was described simply as “Doctor”.
Malik then returned to Kashmir in a bus. He also admitted to his Jammu & Kashmir Police interrogators that he conducted reconnaissance of the Samba Sector border area in the summer of 2019, along with Sameer Ahmad Dar, who was arrested on January 21, 2020 for his involvement with the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.
Also Read | China surprises India with its speed, moves out 200+ tanks from Pangong Tso
According to details accessed by HT, Malik provided a Hyundai Santro car for a suicide attack in May 2020, and confessed that he and three other Jaish terrorists -- Irfan Thokar, Umar Mushtaq and Rayees Mustafa -- looted ₹60 lakh from a J&K Bank cash van in Shopian on November 2020.
The Jaish operator also disclosed names, code names, and phone numbers of 10 of his contacts in Pakistan, including the handler. J&K Police have passed the details to security agencies. Two of his contacts were later killed in Shopian and Sopore.
Officials added that Malik told interrogators extensively about his background – that he joined the Hizbul Mujahideen on July 31, 2019; worked as an over-ground worker for the Jaish before that; shifted to Jaish in February 2020; and then raised a front group in August that year.
Also Read | US NSA dials Indian counterpart, discusses efforts to unite on global challenges
NSA Doval has a running battle with Jaish chief Masood Azhar -- as Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau, he interrogated Azhar after his arrest in India in 1994, and also escorted him to Kandahar airport after the IC-814 hijack in 1999.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi-NCR experienced 13 mild earthquakes in 2020: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Mexico reports 10,388 new Covid-19 cases
Vaccination day 29: Healthcare workers to get 2nd shot beginning from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Depressed over power bill’, farmer in Bihar’s Rohtas district ends life
- The farmer who had taken a power connection in 2010, had outstanding dues of ₹23,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Recced his office’: Jaish terrorist reveals Pak’s plan to target NSA Ajit Doval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE| Protesters won't return home till agreement is reached: Tikait
Gold, silver prices see volatility throughout the week
- Gold prices slipped below ₹46,500 last week marking an eight-month low.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not easy to force a tattoo’: Delhi HC grants bail to rape accused
- While the woman had alleged that the accused forcibly tattooed his name on the woman’s arm, the court said it is not an “easy job to make a tattoo”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Order banning protest has been withdrawn, cops tell Delhi high court
- Justice Prathiba M Singh noted the submissions of advocate Gautam Narayan, representing the Delhi police, and asked them to decide within seven days on an application by a social activist seeking permission to conduct a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, Rahul Gandhi in war of words over claims of land being conceded
- Minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Congress MP should question his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru who “gave India’s land to China”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India begins roll-out of second shot today
- Government experts said recipients will not need to take their second doses exactly at the 28-day mark but a window of two weeks will be given – which means the doses will need to be taken 4-6 weeks after the first were administered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16 killed in Tamil Nadu fireworks unit blaze
- Officials fear the toll could go up with several of those injured in a critical condition. They said some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘India to be a hub for foreign arbitrators’: Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘First repeal farm laws’: Rahul Gandhi, BKU's Tikait intensify attack on PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress names Mallikarjun Kharge as Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition
- Ever since Kharge was brought in to the Upper House last year, despite his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party insiders speculated that he is tipped to succeed Azad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox