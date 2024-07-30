‘Reel minister’: Opposition attacks BJP over Howrah-Mumbai Mail accident

The Opposition sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government on Tuesday after a train accident in Jharkhand resulted in two deaths and left about 20 people injured. The damaged coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail after it derailed near Badabamboo, in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. (PTI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the victims' families and urged the government to take responsibility for the recent series of railway accidents and implement measures to prevent future incidents.

She said in a post on X, “Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derailed in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and a huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences. I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of the Government of India?! My heart goes out to the bereaved families, condolences to the next of kin.”

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticised the government's record on rail safety. He said, as per India Today, “This government wants to make a record of train accidents. They had a record number of paper leaks, and now railway accidents. This government only makes big claims. People are losing their lives. The government should do something about it so that such accidents do not happen in future.”

At least two people died and 20 were injured when at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail train derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early Tuesday morning. The accident happened at 3:45 AM near Barabamboo, about 80 km from Jamshedpur, in the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER).

Posting an elaborate video, the official handle of the Congress party wrote on X: “11 train accidents every month during Modi government.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her sadness over the incident and prayed for the recovery of the injured. She added, “Railways used to be a mode of transport for common people, but now there is neither any comfort nor safety for the common people. In the last 2 weeks, more than half a dozen accidents have happened, common people are losing their lives. But the Railway Minister and the government are not paying any heed to this. Shouldn't the Railway Minister be held accountable for causing accidents instead of fixing them? Can one simply evade responsibility by making excuses after every accident? Responsibility must be fixed. Strict action must be taken because playing with the safety of common people must stop.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the government for its lack of response to the growing number of rail accidents, calling it "shameful apathy." She added, “With several deaths and no accountability to date, I guess this also won’t have any impact. Announce compensation, promise enquiry and move on to another PR Instagram reel.”

Calling him a reel minister, she further said that there was an issue of overcrowding adding, “People are travelling in toilets but the government is not ashamed.”

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said on X, “Another rail accident: 👉50% of compulsory track safety inspections not done; 👉3 of 4 accidents in 4 yrs due to derailment; 👉Min admitted in Parliament 3 lakh positions in Rail r vacant.”

Trinamool Congress leaders Sushmita Dev and Sagarika Ghose also attacked the Railway Ministry, saying it has no accountability. Dev said on X, “This is becoming the new normal. Accountability of @AshwiniVaishnaw ji is zero. The GOI has no answers whatsoever.”