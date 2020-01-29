e-paper
Religion no bar as Christian NGO conducts marriage of 7 Hindu couples in TN

The Kerala-based NGO, Athens Charitable Trust, which organised the wedding free of cost, also presented the couples with household articles

india Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:45 IST
MC Rajan
MC Rajan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
The weddings of the seven couples were held in Pollachi town in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu
The weddings of the seven couples were held in Pollachi town in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu(HT Photo)
         

Inspired by a Kerala mosque which recently hosted the wedding of a Hindu couple, a Christian charitable organisation on Tuesday conducted marriages for seven couples according to Hindu rites at Kodangipatti village near Pollachi town in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu.

Pollachi which had a brush with infamy following a sex scandal can now boasts of this good news.

At Kodangipatti, the seven couples entered into wedlock at a huge decorated venue, where Deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly, N Jayaraman was among the well wishers who turned up to bless the couples.

Everything was held as per Hindu tradition and as the priests chanted the mantras, the grooms tied the mangalsutra to the brides.

The Kerala-based NGO, Athens Charitable Trust, which organised the wedding free of cost, also presented the couples with household articles. People from the neighbourhood attended the event in large numbers.

Blessing the newly-wed, Jayaraman said service to society was what Jesus Christ had preached and felicitated the charitable organisation. This would go a long way in promoting brotherhood and communal harmony, he added.

Financial assistance and free bicycles were also distributed to the differently-abled on the occasion.

Earlier this month a mosque in Kerala’s Kayamkulam hosted a Hindu wedding where the jamat presented the couple 10 sovereigns of gold and Rs two lakh cash besides a providing a sumptuous vegetarian feast to the entire village.

