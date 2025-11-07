'Religious Muslim can't...': Abu Azmi's refusal to sing Vande Mataram sparks row; BJP protest outside his home

Samajwadi Party Maharashtra President Abu Azmi’s refusal to recite Vande Mataram has sparked widespread controversy as the national song completes 150 years. Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief and MLA Abu Azmi refused to recite Vande Mataram.(HT Photo)

What started with Azmi's refusal to attend the mass recital of the National Song ended up in a huge protest led by several BJP workers outside the Samajwadi Party leader's Mumbai residence.

Reacting to those protesting against his refusal to recite Vande Mataram, Abu Azmi said that one who believes in Allah "does not even worship his mother", let alone anyone else.

"You cannot make someone recite something forcefully. Someone who believes only in Allah and does not even worship his mother cannot worship the earth and the sun according to Islam...," Abu Azmi said.

He said that he respects Vande Mataram and has no objection to people reciting the national song, but stood firm on his refusal to do the same.

"Jo padhta hai padhe kaun mana kar raha hai (Those who want to recite can do so, who is objecting?). Even many Muslims recite the song but those who are religious and believe in Allah cannot worship anyone else," Abu Azmi said.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders raised slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ outside Azmi's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. BJP MLA Raj K Purohit said that the protest was symbolic. “Vande Mataram should be recited, and the country should be respected. If you don't have love (for the country), Then go to Pakistan... You live in this country and are an MLA here...,” he was quote as saying by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha were reportedly among BJP leaders who assembled outside Azmi’s home.

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam had invited Abu Azmi to the mass recital of Vande Mataram near the latter’s residence in Mumbai. “You are cordially invited. Vande Mataram is an embodiment of nationalism, unity and inspiration. You are invited to recite the song along with others,” he wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier, Abu Azmi had opposed making Vande Mataram mandatory in schools, saying it can't be forced upon people as different faiths may feel differently about its recital.

All Maharashtra schools had been directed to sing the full version of Vande Mataram from October 31 to November 7 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song. The National Song was written by Bankimchandra Chatterji on November 7 in 1875.