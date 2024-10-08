Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Ittehad-e-Millat Council announces demonstration at Delhi's Ramlila Ground

PTI |
Oct 08, 2024 11:29 AM IST

Remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Ittehad-e-Millat Council announces demonstration at Delhi's Ramlila Ground

Bareilly , Amid the ongoing controversy around priest Yati Narsinghanand's remarks against Prophet Muhammad, Ittehad-e-Millat Council president Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan has said that a big demonstration will be held at Delhi's Ramlila Ground.

Remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Ittehad-e-Millat Council announces demonstration at Delhi's Ramlila Ground
Remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Ittehad-e-Millat Council announces demonstration at Delhi's Ramlila Ground

Khan said "people like Narsinghanand are insulting the Prophet but no action is being taken against him".

"After the Dussehra fair, the whole country will come out on the streets of Delhi and there will be a huge demonstration at Ramlila Maidan. Not only people from Bareilly but from the entire country will participate in it," Khan told reporters on Monday night after the 24th foundation day of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council .

"Now there will be a big movement instead of dharna or memorandum against the current situation of the country," he added.

Khan accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working only for Sanatan Dharma, while the people of other religions are being discriminated against.

He said that derogatory comments are being made against the faith of the Muslims and their Prophet, but the government is not taking any action.

"Two types of laws are running in the country - one for common citizens and the other for Muslims," he alleged.

About the girls who leave Islam and accept other religions, he said Islam does not need such people.

Khan said some organisations and individuals make derogatory statements against great men, which causes unrest in the country.

He demanded strict action against such people from the government so that peace and harmony is maintained in the country.

On October 3, an FIR was lodged by Sub-inspector Trivendra Singh against Narsinghanand stating that on September 19 he had made derogatory remarks against a community during an event at Hindi Bhavan in Lohiya Naga and termed it as a violation of Section 302 of BNS .

Another FIR was lodged by Bhanu Prakash Singh, sub-inspector and area beat in-charge Dasna area of Wave City police station. In this complaint, the priest's disciples Anil Yadav Chota Narsimahanand, Yati Ran Singhanand, Yati Ram Swaroopanand and Yati Nirbhayanand of Dasna temple have been accused of making objectionable remarks, a video of which had appeared on social media.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On