Remembering Field Marshal KM Cariappa on his 30th death anniversary

On the 30th death anniversary of Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa or KM Cariappa, who became the first Indian commander-in-chief after British general Roy Butcher in 1949, the Indian Army and several political leaders remembered Cariappa calling him a “national hero”, “legend” and “epitome of courage, bravery and valour”. Cariappa had joined the British Indian Army sometime after the first World War. He had been then commissioned as a temporary first lieutenant.

“We salute Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa today, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. A national hero known for many firsts, he played a key role in the transition of the Indian military from colonial to independent India, and his legacy continues to be celebrated,” the Congress tweeted.

The Indian Army also took to Twitter to pay tribute to him calling him “a legend always”. Union roadways minister Nitin Gadkari also tweeted in remembrance of Cariappa.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army tweeted, “'𝗔 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗱'. Remembering the legend, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE, the 1st Indian Commander-in-Chief of the #IndianArmy, on his Death Anniversary. He was one of the greatest Indian Military leaders who created many structural changes & adopted the slogan 'Jai Hind' which means 'Victory to India'.”

Who was KM Cariappa?

KM Cariappa was the first Indian Army commander-in-chief and was popularly known as the “Kipper”. His distinguished military career was spread across three decades.

Born in Karnataka on January 28, 1899, he was honoured with the King's Commission in 1919 along with the first batch of Indian cadets. In 1933, Cariappa became the first Indian officer who joined the Staff College in now-Pakistan's Quetta.

Cariappa had joined the British Indian Army sometime after the First World War. He had been then commissioned as a temporary first lieutenant. Cariappa had been transferred pin several segments and regiments before he had been put in 1/7 Rajputs, which ended up becoming his permanent regiment.

Having years of experience, Cariappa had served at various staff units and command headquarters along with the General Army headquarters in New Delhi. Not just that, before he took over as the Commander-in-Chief, Cariappa had served as the Commander of the Indian Army's Western Command and Eastern Command.

Cariappa was the first Indian officer to ever command a battalion. As per the Indian Army, “In 1942, Lt Col K M Cariappa raised 7th Rajput Machine Gun Battalion (now 17 Rajput). In 1946, as a Brigadier, he joined the Imperial Defence College, UK.”

He was also among the first two Indians who had been selected to undergo training at the Imperial Defence College in Camberley, United Kingdom.

Cariappa had also led the Indian Army forces on the Western Command during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1947.

However, during the Partition, Cariappa was recalled from the UK to be a member of the Army Sub Committee of the Forces Reconstitution Committee. He also aided in reaching a cordial settlement during the division of the army between India and Pakistan.

Cariappa is one of the only two Indian Army Field Marshals who have held the Five-star rank, the other one being Sam Manekshaw.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON