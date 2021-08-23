Repatriation of stranded most urgent priority in Afghanistan, say Modi, Merkel

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called for peace and security in Afghanistan in order to facilitate the repatriation of stranded people.

The matter figured in a phone conversation between the two leaders, who discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world.

“They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people,” the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

India has evacuated nearly 550 people, including almost 400 of its nationals, from Afghanistan this week and dozens more are expected to be brought home by Tuesday. Germany has been operating military evacuation flights that have flown out nearly 2,700 people from Kabul airport.

Spoke to Chancellor Merkel this evening and discussed bilateral, multilateral and regional issues, including recent developments in Afghanistan. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2021

German troops are among international forces securing the Kabul airport and some of them were involved in a gun battle on Monday.

On Sunday, German foreign minister Heiko Maas spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar as part of Berlin’s efforts to cooperate with international and regional partners on the evacuation flights. “Need to continue evacuation efforts for as long as possible,” the German foreign ministry tweeted.

Modi and Merkel also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including collaboration on Covid-19 vaccines, development cooperation focused on climate and energy, and fostering trade and economic relations.

They exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council. India holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council for August.

“They emphasised commonality of perspectives between both sides on promoting inclusive cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” the readout said.