Light rain fell at a few places in Delhi and pollution readings dropped the morning after a cloud-seeding sortie on November 14, according to a post-flight report by the firm that carried out the operation. Records analysed by HT show both changes coincided with a western disturbance passing over the region, which also cleared the air in towns far upwind of the capital that the aircraft never flew over.

The government plans further trials between November 23 and 25, according to officials. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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The report, prepared by Bengaluru-based Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants LLP (KCMC), hired by the Delhi government and seen by HT, says a Super King Air B200 aircraft took off from Delhi at 2.53pm and returned at 5.03pm. Between 3.11pm and 4.26pm it released seeding material eight times over seven locations in Delhi-NCR: Siraspur, Bankner in Bawana, Sersa (twice), Baghpat, Burari, Loni Road and Sonia Vihar. KCMC said 20 flares were burnt, 13 glaciogenic and seven hygroscopic.

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According to the report, Ayanagar recorded 1.4mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30am on November 15. IGNOU recorded 1mm, and Noida KVK Chholas, Pharma Science and University, and KVK Janakpuri recorded 0.5mm each. Palam and Lodhi Road reported trace rain. The report said all of Ayanagar’s rain fell between 5.30pm on November 14 and 8.30am the next day, after the aircraft had returned.

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{{^usCountry}} The report also cited IMD’s Palam Doppler radar, which it said showed localised patches of rain around and south of Baghpat in the same 24 hours, with estimated totals mostly between 1mm and 7.6mm. Air Quality Changes and Weather Conditions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also cited IMD’s Palam Doppler radar, which it said showed localised patches of rain around and south of Baghpat in the same 24 hours, with estimated totals mostly between 1mm and 7.6mm. Air Quality Changes and Weather Conditions {{/usCountry}}

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On air quality, the report said Bawana’s AQI fell from 406 at 3pm on November 14, shortly before the aircraft released material over Bankner, to 362 at 10am on November 15. Burari Crossing’s AQI fell from 410 to 400 at about 7am on consecutive days.

Records analysed by HT showed signs the cloud seeding exercise had little to do with the change in air quality. The gauge at IGNOU recorded 1mm between 3.45am and 7.30am on November 15, which matches the report’s figure for the campus, and the one at Karni Singh Shooting Range recorded 1mm between 4am and 4.30am. That rain fell 11 to 15 hours after the aircraft’s last release.

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Weather reports from Palam airport show light drizzle at 4am and 8am on November 15, and the Safdarjung observatory recorded no rain. HT could not independently check the Ayanagar reading or the radar data.

Those hours match the passage of a western disturbance, a cloud and often rain-bearing system. Weather records from Palam and Safdarjung show cloud thickening from about 4am on November 15 at 9,000-10,000ft, and Safdarjung’s air pressure --- a proxy for a new weather system moving in --- dropping to its lowest of the week. IMD’s forecast for Delhi, issued on November 14, had predicted a possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards the morning of November 15.

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Another factor was it became windy: the west wind picked up to 11-15kmph that morning.

The KCMC report’s AQI figures are 24-hour averages, and it compares readings taken at different times of day. The records show hourly PM2.5 at Bawana and Burari Crossing rising through the evening after the sortie. Most of the improvement in Delhi’s air came between 10am and noon on November 15, largely after the report’s 10am reading at Bawana, and following the windy spell. Over those two hours, PM2.5 at Delhi’s median monitoring station fell from 191 to 46 micrograms per cubic metre.

Air quality also improved in places the aircraft did not fly over. Over the same period, AQI fell by 57 points in Bahadurgarh and 54 in Rohtak, both west of Delhi and upwind of it, and by 55 in Faridabad, to the south, compared with 44 at Bawana. In Baghpat, one of the seeded locations, AQI rose by 18 points. The night before the sortie, with no seeding, AQI at Delhi’s median station fell by 31 points; on the night of the sortie it fell by 16.

Expert Assessment and Further Trials

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“On November 14, when the trials were conducted, a western disturbance was already there. This western disturbance also led to rainfall at other places apart from Delhi-NCR. The cloud seeding trial should be conducted when there is cloud presence but no other weather system is involved,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president at private forecaster Skymet Weather Services.

The government plans further trials between November 23 and 25, according to officials.

Also Read | GRAP Stage III restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves to 204

How Cloud Seeding Works and What Studies Show

Cloud seeding involves releasing particles into clouds to help them produce rain. Glaciogenic flares, usually silver iodide, give droplets in cold clouds particles to freeze around, and hygroscopic flares release salt particles that draw in moisture. The strongest evidence for seeding comes from adding snow over mountains in winter, where studies have measured increases of about 4-10%.

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A 2025 global review of cloud-seeding programmes found that trials aimed at increasing rain from warmer clouds produced contradictory results, and there is no reliable evidence that seeding reduces air pollution. The Delhi government’s trials with IIT Kanpur in October 2025 produced no measurable rain in the capital.

Frequently Asked Questions When did the cloud-seeding aircraft operate over Delhi-NCR? The Super King Air B200 took off from Delhi at 2.53pm on November 14 and released seeding material between 3.11pm and 4.26pm. What weather conditions coincided with the rain and improved air quality? A western disturbance was passing over the region, and west winds picked up to 11-15kmph on the morning of November 15. Did the report establish that cloud seeding reduced air pollution? No. The records analysed by HT indicated the exercise had little to do with the change in air quality, and the article says there is no reliable evidence that seeding reduces air pollution. What did the report say about the Delhi government’s next cloud-seeding trials? Officials said the government planned further trials between November 23 and 25.