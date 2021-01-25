Republic Day 2021: Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees
Former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan were among the 10 people conferred one of the highest civilian awards of India, Padma Bhushan.
Prominent Shia preacher and scholar Shri Kalbe Sadiq was the third person to have received the award posthumously this year. He was also the vice-president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board before he passed away in November last year. Sadiq was known to be one of the most reputable Shia cleric in Uttar Pradesh.
Former chief minister of Gujarat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Keshubhai Patel also got the award posthumously. He served as the CM in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was a six-time member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly.
Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also conferred the award. Mahajan, a BJP leader, served as the speaker of Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019. She was also the longest serving woman Member of Parliament before her retirement from electoral politics.
Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra (for Art), Chandrashekhar Kambara (for Literature and Education), Nripendra Misra (for Civil Service), Rajnikant Devidas Shroff (for Trade and Industry) and Tarlochan Singh (for Public Affairs) were the other five awardees.
All three Padma awards- the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri - are conferred on the eve of Republic Day every year by the President.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He deserved top medal: Col Santosh Babu's kin disappointed with Maha Vir Chakra
- His mother said she was not at all happy to receive the news that her son was conferred Maha Vir Chakra. “I expected the top medal, not this,” she said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Govt announces gallantry award winners. Full list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh': President's veiled dig at China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind says Indian armed forces 'adequately mobilised'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attending Republic Day ceremony in Delhi compulsory, Govt tells officers
- In a letter sent to all government ministries and departments Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba warned "that serious view would be taken" against those who fail to attend the ceremony despite invitations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha meets over 92% of Covid-19 vaccination target, leads among all states
- Of the 1.92 lakh beneficiaries that were to be vaccinated till January 25, the state has covered 1.77 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior officers must attend R-Day event at Rajpath or face action: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full text: President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech on eve of 72nd Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi wraps up Tamil Nadu campaign; attacks AIADMK, BJP
- “The chief minister is corrupt so he’s being controlled by the prime minister,” said Gandhi during his roadshow in Karur district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestler Virender Singh, Zoho founder, Bombay Jayashri among Padma Shri awardees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man attacks 16-year-old girl with knife, held at Varanasi airport
- Police arrested the 32-year-od man from the airport while he was waiting to catch a fight for Dubai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government says ban on Chinese mobile apps, including Tiktok, would continue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Padma Vibhushan awardee Maulana Wahiduddin Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre asks states to act against those spreading rumours about Covid vaccines
- Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said that states must check the spread rumours, and direct all the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures to counter false information about Covid-19 vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox