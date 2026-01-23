Republic Day Parade to feature S-400 defence system, which shot down Pakistan jets, in military tableau

The S-400 air defence system, credited for guarding India during the military conflict with Pakistan in May last year, will be displayed for the first time in the Department of Military Affairs tableau at the Republic Day 2026 parade on January 26, Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal said. Vehicles displaying military weapons and artillery proceed towards the India Gate during full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade (PTI)

The advanced missile system was effectively deployed during Operation Sindoor.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh in August last year confirmed that India's S-400 shot down five Pakistani fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, the military move targeting terror infrastructure, launched to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Department of Military Affairs tableau This year, the Department of Military Affairs is presenting the "Tri-Services Tableau - Operation Sindoor", highlighting the operational synergy and successful joint operations of India's armed forces.

Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar will lead the parade for the fourth consecutive time, Major General Navraj Dhillon said on Friday. A total of 6,050 military personnel will participate in the parade. Military assets including Bhairav, Shaktibaan, UGV, and ATAGS will also feature in the event, he said.