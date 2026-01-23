Republic Day Parade to feature S-400 defence system, which shot down Pakistan jets, in military tableau
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh in August last year confirmed that India's S-400 shot down five Pakistani fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.
The S-400 air defence system, credited for guarding India during the military conflict with Pakistan in May last year, will be displayed for the first time in the Department of Military Affairs tableau at the Republic Day 2026 parade on January 26, Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal said.
The advanced missile system was effectively deployed during Operation Sindoor.
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh in August last year confirmed that India's S-400 shot down five Pakistani fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, the military move targeting terror infrastructure, launched to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack.
Department of Military Affairs tableau
This year, the Department of Military Affairs is presenting the "Tri-Services Tableau - Operation Sindoor", highlighting the operational synergy and successful joint operations of India's armed forces.
Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar will lead the parade for the fourth consecutive time, Major General Navraj Dhillon said on Friday. A total of 6,050 military personnel will participate in the parade. Military assets including Bhairav, Shaktibaan, UGV, and ATAGS will also feature in the event, he said.
Altogether, 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26 in New Delhi. These include 17 tableaux from States and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from various Ministries, Departments, and Services.
As per a Ministry of Defence release, the Republic Day celebrations will showcase a grand visual spectacle under the themes 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
The tableaux will present a unique blend commemorating 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress driven by increasing self-reliance across sectors, while reflecting India's rich and diverse cultural heritage.
Participating tableaux include Assam - Asharikandi - Terracotta Craft Village of Assam; Chhattisgarh - The Mantra of Freedom - Vande Mataram; Gujarat - Mantra of Swadeshi - Self-Reliance - Freedom: Vande Mataram; Kerala - Water Metro & 100 per cent Digital Literacy; Maharashtra - Ganeshotsav; Manipur - Towards Prosperity; Nagaland - The Hornbill Festival - Celebrating Culture, Tourism & Self-Reliance; Tamil Nadu - Mantra of Prosperity; Ministry of Culture - Vande Mataram - The Soul Cry of a Nation; and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting - Bharat Katha.
