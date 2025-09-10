Rescued wild elephant released into Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after rehabilitation

Bhopal: One of the two wild elephants rescued in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur last year, after a herd from Chhattisgarh entered village areas, damaged houses and crops, and trampled a man, was released into the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), a forest official said on Thursday. The wild elephant, Tridev, was kept at the Kopedbari Elephant Camp Veterinary Care Facility under the Kisli Range for treatment and rehabilitation. (Representative photo)

The wild elephant, Tridev, was kept at the Kopedbari Elephant Camp Veterinary Care Facility under the Kisli Range for treatment and rehabilitation, under the supervision of specialist elephant veterinarians.

The decision to release Tridev followed an Elephant Advisory Committee meeting on August 18, after the committee found the elephant to be in good health and exhibiting natural behaviour. The meeting was convened following directions from the Madhya Pradesh high court’s Jabalpur bench, which had expressed concern over the death of another wild elephant in captivity at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and had sought a detailed release plan for Tridev.

“The elephant was transported by truck from Kanha Tiger Reserve to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Tuesday. A satellite radio collar was fitted around his neck to monitor his movements and assess whether he integrates with a herd or remains solitary,” said L Krishnamurthy, additional principal chief conservator of forest (APCCF), wildlife.

Tridev is the third wild elephant — out of 10 captured in Madhya Pradesh over the past 10 years — to be released into the wild after being fitted with a tracking collar.

To ensure the safety of both elephants and humans, orders were issued to capture the animals under Section 11(1)(A) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. An Elephant Advisory Committee was formed after the herd attacked the village in February 2024. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the two captured elephants were kept in captivity in Bandhavgarh and Kanha Tiger Reserves.

After monitoring the elephant’s health and behaviour, and scientifically assessing the possibility of rehabilitation in the wild, one elephant was released into the open forest on October 20, 2024. Tridev, the second elephant, remained at Kanha Tiger Reserve and could not be released immediately due to health issues.